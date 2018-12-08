Three rescued after boat capsizes in Waccamaw River

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Three men were rescued Saturday after a boat capsized in the Waccamaw River near Hagley Landing.
According to Mark Nugent with Midway Fire Rescue, the occupants of the vessel told 911 operators the boat sunk and there were three people on top of it.
Nugent said one of the men was transported to a local hospital for observation.
The U.S. Coast Guard, Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, Georgetown County Fire-EMS and the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources assisted.
