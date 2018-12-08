Boxing legend making a difference along the Grand Strand

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - James “Bonecrusher” Smith was the first boxer to take Mike Tyson 12 rounds and a 1986 heavyweight champ.
Now, instead of boxing, the Myrtle Beach resident is using his platform to show the community how to keep fighting the good fight.
He has two programs, the non-profit Champion for Kids and the Boxing Legends Hall of Fame project.
“What we want to do in Myrtle Beach is to give kids a chance to be part of boxing if they want to and bring boxing legends to Myrtle Beach, and let the kids hang out and ask questions and work out,” Smith said. “And we become talent scouts and we look to see if they got it. If they got it, we're gonna help them win.”
On Friday night, boxing legends like Earner Shavers, Leon and Michael Spinks, Buster Douglas and Hercules Weaver gathered at the Golden Corral on Oak Forest Lane to meet with members of the community.
Those legends will also take part in the Champion for Kids Mentoring Partnership Tour on Saturday at Horry County’s North Strand Recreation Center, located at 120 Hwy. 57 South in Little River. The event starts at 3 p.m.
