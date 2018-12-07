Suspect Search: Two women each charged with neglect of a child and each on the loose

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - They’re both women charged with unlawful neglect of a child.
Both are from Conway and both are on the loose. Now, it’s your chance to help authorities catch them. Let’s begin with Wyliemah Brown.
An employee with the Department of Social Services was assigned to the case back in May that involved Brown’s baby. According to law enforcement, the employee said when the baby girl was born at Conway Medical Center she tested positive for THC, the chemical found in cannabis. Brown also reportedly tested positive.
The baby was placed in the care of Brown’s father and the Department of Social Services put a safety plan into place. Brown is wanted for failure to appear regarding unlawful neglect of a child. The 31-year-old’s last known address is Maple Street in Conway.
This week’s second suspect is Joey Lee Bovard.
In August 2017, authorities pulled over a car she was a passenger in.
Horry County police said Bovard tried to hide the weighing scales between her legs. Officers also said a pipe used to smoke methamphetamine was found in the vehicle, along with freshly smoked meth.
Suspected marijuana was also reportedly located, along with six naloxone pills. The driver of the vehicle claimed everything found inside was his.
Bovard is now wanted for failure to appear regarding neglect of a minor charges. She’s 22 years old. Her last known address is on Appaloosa Trail in Conway.
