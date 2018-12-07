Spending bill passed to delay showdown over government shutdown

(CNN) - Congress is moving to avert an immediate government shutdown with a two-week extension approved on Thursday for a key government funding deadline.
The move delays a showdown over spending that could trigger a partial government shutdown later this month.
The stopgap spending measure would push the deadline when funding will expire for several government agencies from Dec. 7 to Dec. 21.
It now heads to the White House for President Trump's signature.
If Trump signs it, lawmakers will have averted a partial shutdown this week, though they will not have removed the threat entirely.
Democrats and Republicans remain at an impasse over Trump's demand for $5 billion for his long-promised border wall.
And the issue continues to be the key sticking point in negotiations.
