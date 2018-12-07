Deputy died from friendly fire in California bar gun battle

FILE - This undated photo provided by the Ventura County Sheriff's Department shows Sheriff's Sgt. Ron Helus, who was killed Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018, in a deadly shooting at a country music bar in Thousand Oaks, Calif. Authorities say Helus killed in a mass shooting at the Southern California bar was shot five times by a gunman who killed 11 others, but struck fatally by a bullet fired by a highway patrolman. (Ventura County Sheriff's Department via AP, File) (AP)