Sidney, Tammy Moorer set to appear in court for motion on handwriting samples

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Sidney and Tammy Moorer are both set to appear in an Horry County courtroom this month.
According to a court roster, the Moorers are scheduled to appear Dec. 17 at 9:30 a.m., for a motion pertaining to handwriting samples.
In October, Tammy Moorer was found guilty of both kidnapping and conspiracy to commit kidnapping in connection with the December 18, 2013 disappearance of Heather Elvis. She was sentenced to 30 years in prison.
Last month, a parole board denied Sidney Moorer’s request for release from prison, more than a year after he was convicted of impeding the investigation into Elvis’ disappearance.
Following a mistrial being declared in his 2016 kidnapping trial that was tied to Elvis' disappearance, Moorer will face a jury again on that count. A second trial will be held in Georgetown, but a date has not yet been set.
Copyright 2018 WMBF. All rights reserved.