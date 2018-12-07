Shrinking Japan OKs divisive bill to get more foreign labor

In this Nov. 28, 2018, photo, lawyer Shoichi Ibusuki, center, speaks during a press conference in Tokyo, on the problems in Japan's technical intern program, with Eng Pisey, right, Cambodian technical trainee and Huang Shihu, left, Chinese technical trainee in Tokyo. Ibusuki, lawyer specializing in labor cases and supporting victimized foreign students and interns, called the internship program as a disguise to use trainees as mere cheap labor and should be scrapped and replaced with the new program underway. Japan is set to approve legislation that would officially open the door to foreign workers to do unskilled jobs and possibly eventually become citizens. Lawmakers were due to vote Friday, Dec. 7, on a government proposal to allow hundreds of thousands of foreign laborers to live and work in a country that has long resisted accepting outsiders. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) (Eugene Hoshiko)