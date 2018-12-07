Shot fired during armed robbery at Pee Dee convenience store

LAMAR, SC (WMBF) – Darlington County authorities are investigating an armed robbery that happened Thursday night at a convenience store in the Lamar area.
According to Darlington County Sheriff’s Lt. Robert Kilgo, the robbery happened at Yogi’s Mini Mart on Main Street in Lamar.
Kilgo said no one was hurt during the robbery despite a shot being fired.
He added investigators currently don’t have a description of the suspect.
Anyone with information should call the DCSO at (843) 398-4501.
