Police: Mom arrested after baby tests positive for illegal substance

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – A woman was arrested Thursday after her newborn baby girl allegedly tested positive for an illegal substance.
Amanda Nicole Wadsworth, 30, is charged with unlawful neglect of a child or helpless person by legal custodian.
On Wednesday, a Department of Social Services employee informed police that the baby was born with an illegal substance in her system, according to a Conway Police Department incident report. The DSS employee stated Wadsworth and the baby tested positive for the substance on Monday, the report notes.
Police say Wadsworth was taken into custody after a warrant was issued for her arrest.
Online records show Wadsworth was released from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on $10,000 bond several hours after her arrest.
