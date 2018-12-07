Myrtle Beach residents weigh in on ‘Baby, It’s Cold Outside’ controversy

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Tis' the season for holiday music.
However, there’s been some recent controversy regarding one particular song that has radio stations across the nation banning it. The classic 1944 hit “Baby, It’s Cold Outside” is now being scrutinized by some.
Recently, 104.9 Bob FM in Myrtle Beach banned the melody, following other radio stations across the nation that pulled the song from their playlists for what they call manipulative lyrics in the #MeToo era.
“People often call it like a Christmas date rape song because it’s about this guy being aggressive and this women, she’s trying to fend him off. She’s trying to say, ‘No, no, no, my answer is no,’ and he’s being persistent and - no come on and stay - and so if you read the lyrics or if you listen to the song kind of superficially, it seems like that’s what’s going on," said Julinna Oxley, a moral philosophy professor at Coastal Carolina University.
Some said it’s an expression and harmless. Meanwhile, Oxley said music is a form of art and can have many interpretations.
“So it really just points out the double standard that was involved in men and women’s gender roles and their interactions in the 1940s and 50s, and so in that way it gives us a real wonderful insight into what it was like for men and women back during that time. And so we can kind of see the progress that we’ve made," said Oxley.
She thinks this can be a teachable moment.
“Banning things doesn’t always help. It just makes people wonder why something is off limits. So it’s far better to have a discussion of what’s going on," said Oxley.
