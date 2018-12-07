Myrtle Beach residents weigh in on ‘Baby, It’s Cold Outside’ controversy

“People often call it like a Christmas date rape song because it’s about this guy being aggressive and this women, she’s trying to fend him off. She’s trying to say, ‘No, no, no, my answer is no,’ and he’s being persistent and - no come on and stay - and so if you read the lyrics or if you listen to the song kind of superficially, it seems like that’s what’s going on," said Julinna Oxley, a moral philosophy professor at Coastal Carolina University.