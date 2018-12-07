Mayweather says he will hold exhibition with Japanese star

Nobuyuki Sakakibara, the head of Rizin Fighting Federation, which is putting on the three-round exhibition, told reporters in Japan last month that negotiations were ongoing to stage the event despite the 41-year-old Mayweather's apparent reluctance. He said at the time that spectators would see more than mere "casual sparring" and that the 20-year-old Nasukawa would have the opportunity to knock Mayweather out despite the fight being billed as an exhibition.