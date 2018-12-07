Lawsuit: Horry County student’s finger seriously injured by ‘razor sharp’ edge of desk

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – For the second time this year, the Horry County School District is being sued over an alleged injury a student suffered because of a school desk.
According to this most recent lawsuit, filed Dec. 7, the minor student’s finger was seriously injured when a desk toppled over on May 5, 2017.
The student’s guardian, who brought the suit, claims the injury was caused because the edge of the desk was “razor sharp.”
“That no warnings or signs advised the Plaintiff of this dangerous condition, nor were there employees at the scene to warn the Plaintiff of the sharp edges of the desk,” the lawsuit states.
The plaintiff is requesting unspecified damages.
Lisa Bourcier, spokesperson for Horry County Schools, said the district does not comment on pending litigation.
Back in April, Horry County Schools was sued after another student’s finger was reportedly amputated by a desk when it fell over.
This incident happened on Nov. 26, 2017, the earlier lawsuit states.
In both suits, the specific schools in question are not listed.
