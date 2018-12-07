Horry County police limited when patrolling private roads

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - When it comes to patrolling the county, Horry County police are limited in some areas.
Officers can and will respond to calls throughout the county, but they can’t always patrol roads that are privately owned.
“Essentially with a private road, it’s private property just like your own home. So you have to make sure the laws allow us to enforce in that area,” said Horry County Police Department spokesperson Mikayla Moskov.
Moskov said when it comes to privately owned roads, police need to get a request from the neighborhood’s homeowners association. Then, the HOA has to sign an agreement with the county that essentially states their roads are up to South Carolina Department of Transportation standard.
Those standards include certain signage, certain lines, etc. Moskov said in terms of enforcement, public property is assumed to already meet standards required to enforce roads, but private property needs to be proven to meet those standards.
“When they do that, it allows us to do traffic enforcement in that area,” she said.
This doesn’t mean Horry County police can’t respond to calls on private roads.
“Regardless of where you are, we’ll respond to calls for service, we’ll respond to request for heavier presence, and we’ll respond to a crime rate increase in that area and bring more officers around that place,” Moskov said.
Copyright 2018 WMBF. All rights reserved.