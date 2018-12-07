Fundraiser to benefit area veterans during holiday season

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Local veterans are getting some help to buy groceries this holiday season thanks to a fundraiser held last month.
On Thursday, the owners of nine Eggs Up Grill locations presented a check for more than $4,500 to the Military Officers Association of America.
The money was raised during a fundraiser in November when the restaurants donated 15 percent of their sales to the organization.
"This is the second year in a row that we've done this. We've raised over $10,000 guys thanks to your donations and cash donations for this event,” said Greg Youngman, a primary fundraiser. “All that money has been distributed or will be distributed to needy veterans in the vet center here in Myrtle Beach and in Georgetown for the Georgetown Lowcountry Veterans Association."
The money raised from the fundraiser will be used to purchase Food Lion gift cards for 43 veterans.
Copyright 2018 WMBF. All rights reserved.