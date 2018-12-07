FIRST ALERT WEATHER WEEKEND: Weekend washout moves in, storm may end with a brief wintry mix

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A storm system will move through the Carolinas today through late Monday delivering locally heavy rain, snow in the western Carolinas, gusty winds and cold temperatures. The storm may end with a light mix of rain, sleet and wet snow late Monday.
A storm system developing in the Deep South today will travel up the coast of North and South Carolina Saturday night through Monday. The system will then slowly pull away from the Carolinas late Monday and Tuesday. Widespread rain will fall across the area, while the western Carolinas deal with significant amounts of snow, sleet and freezing rain.
Light rain will gradually increase through today and become a steady rain the late afternoon and evening. As the rain becomes more steady, temperatures will slowly fall through the afternoon and evening. Late day temperatures will drop into the lower 40s at the beach and into the upper 30s to near 40 well inland.
The rain will turn heavy at times Saturday night as temperatures hold steady in the lower 40s at the beach and the upper 30s well inland. Across parts of Scotland and Robeson Counties, temperatures may drop into the middle 30s with a chance of a little sleet or a few wet snowflakes mixing in with the rain through early Sunday morning. Temperatures will be above freezing, and warm, wet ground will prevent any accumulations or travel impacts.
Sunday will be a washout. Steady rain will fall all day and be heavy at times. Rainfall totals through Sunday will likely reach 2 inches in most areas. A gusty northeast wind will develop near the beaches and may gust as high as 25 to 30 mph at times. Temperatures on Sunday will hold steady in the upper 30s inland and struggle to reach the middle and upper 40s near the Grand Strand.
The intensity of the rain will taper off Sunday night and Monday but times of light rain, mist and drizzle will continue. Monday’s temperatures will once again be stuck in the lower 40s.
As the storm pulls away from the area late Monday and early Tuesday, colder temperatures on the back side of the system will wrap back into the region. With lingering moisture, there will be another risk of a brief mix of rain, sleet and wet snow across areas well inland. Once again, temperatures will likely be above freezing, and warm, wet ground will prevent any accumulations or travel impacts.
In the western parts of North and South Carolina, heavy snow, sleet and freezing rain is expected. The mountains of North Carolina may see record breaking snowfall totals. Cities like Asheville and Boone will likely see as much as 14 to 20 inches of snow. Other cities like Charlotte, Raleigh, Greensboro and Winston Salem will see significant amounts of snow, sleet and freezing rain. Travel will become very treacherous across the area from late Saturday through Monday.
