Credit unions make donation in honor of ‘Florence7’

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - The Credit Unions of the Carolinas donated $20,075 to the seven Florence County officers involved in the Oct. 3 Vintage Place shooting.
Robert Harris, the CEO of Health Financial Federal Credit Union in Florence County, presented the check to Florence Police Chief Allen Heidler in the Florence City Chambers Thursday morning.
“I feel certainly tremendous financial help from them. There are a lot of hidden costs from them and issues that occur like this so it’s tremendous for them and I know they’ll greatly appreciate it,” Heidler said. “We certainly, as a police department, appreciate the outreach we received from the community.”
During the presentation, Harris mentioned he knew Florence Police Sgt. Terrence Carraway, who died in the gunfire, personally and reached out to other credit unions after the shooting.
Harris said 28 credit unions across North and South Carolina pitched in to raise the money for the Florence Police Benevolent Fund.
Along with Carraway’s family, Deputy Arie Davis and officers Travis Scott and Bryan Hart were in attendance.
Scott and Hart both said they’re beyond thankful for all the support shown by the community.
“Just all the hard work we’ve put into this job is a reflection of how the community is supporting us now, so we continue to do the best we can,” Hart said.
“I have a baby girl and a wife so this is a lot come around Christmas time so, oh yeah, perfect timing; put a smile on our face," Scott said.
Heidler added Ofc. Scott Williamson is still in rehab at a facility in Atlanta, but has made tremendous progress. The chief is hopeful he will be back in Florence within the next month
