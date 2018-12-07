Construction for new Boys and Girls Club continues

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Construction for the new Boys and Girls Club is moving along on the corner of Carver Street, Mr. Joe White Avenue and Dunbar Street. The club’s CEO is hoping it will be complete and ready to go by next school year.
CEO of the Boys and Girls Club of the Grand Strand Dione Buonto said the company doing the work is now starting the brick work on the foundation of the building.
The $3.3 million project will be a new facility that helps bring more opportunity to the club that’s been on the Grand Strand for about 20 years. Buonto said for the last three years, the club has been raising funds and collecting donations from the community which helped to make this project possible.
“So to be here today standing where there was a bunch of trees and grass and garbage is amazing. It looks like Chancel’s doing a great job getting the project up and running. The city of Myrle Beach did a lot of the site work for us through CDBG funds,” said Buonto.
She says they're hoping to have the new facility open and ready to go by next school year.
The Boys and Girls Club of the Grand Strand was also just awarded a new Toyota Sienna.
The organization had to submit a video showing what they would use the van for, which Buonto said was a little difficult when trying to coordinate that with the children.
The club was awarded a Driving Great Features transportation grant that paid for the new van.
Buonto said Horry County Schools helps transport the children to and from school, which is a huge help for them. But for other things like running errands, getting the kids to their jobs or picking them up and dropping them off at practice, the staff would have to use their own cars, so Buonto said this is a huge help.
"Myrtle Beach Pelicans was in large part responsible for the video. They did the entire shoot and production for us. We shot over at Mama Mia’s pizzeria over on Robert Grissom Parkway. They feed our kids all the time and so were really fortunate to be a club that has such a large community response and I think that’s one of the reasons why were able to get a lot of these national programs out here,” said Buonto.
