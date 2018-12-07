After a long, bumpy journey, 'Mowgli' settles in at Netflix

"There is nothing in it that is gratuitous. There is no violence that is gratuitous. It is the lore of the jungle and there is violence and there is animal violence but it is not overly gory and it's not enjoying it in a salacious way. It's truthful storytelling and totally represents the level of darkness that's in the book," Serkis said. "It's an emotional story, it's an intense story. That's what separates it from other versions."