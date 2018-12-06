Watch Live: Houston funeral service for George H.W. Bush

By Casey Watson | December 6, 2018 at 11:00 AM EST - Updated December 6 at 11:08 AM

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Former President George H.W. Bush will be buried in Texas after a funeral service at the church he attended for many years and a special memorial train that will carry his casket.

The nation’s 41st president died last week at age 94. His casket returned to Houston after a state funeral Wednesday at Washington National Cathedral. Bush has been lying in repose at St. Martin’s Episcopal Church in Houston, where a procession of mourners paid their respects overnight.

