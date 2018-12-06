Walmart’s new “Pickup Tower” coming to Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Many Walmart shoppers on the Grand Strand now have a new way to pick up goods.
A new “Pickup Tower” has arrived at the Walmart Super-Center location on Seaboard Street.
According to Walmart, the towers were first unveiled in 200 stores in 2017.
Shoppers can order items online and will receive an email when their order is ready for pickup, according to a video posted on Youtube by Walmart.
Check out how it works.
By the end of this year Walmart expects to have the service in more than 700 stores around the country, making the service available to more than 40% of the U.S. population, according to Walmart.
