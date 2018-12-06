SC trial for rapper ‘Kodak Black’ on sexual assault charge tentatively set for April

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – Rapper Kodak Black is tentatively set to return to court in April for his trial on a 2016 sexual assault charge.
The defendant, whose real name is Dieuson Octave, was in court Thursday for a hearing. The appearance was brief, with the defense attorneys requesting that other pretrial matters be discussed in the judge’s chambers.
Octave is only allowed in South Carolina for court appearances following his arrest for first-degree criminal sexual conduct in November 2016.
If convicted, he could face up to 30 years in prison.
Octave was born and raised in Pompano Beach, Florida, and began rapping in 2009 at the age of 12, according to hip hop publication XXL. He signed a deal with Atlantic Records in 2015.
