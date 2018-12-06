911 outage impacting counties across our area

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Multiple counties across the Carolinas are experiencing a widespread 911 outage, according to officials.
As of noon on Thursday, Darlington County, Robeson County, Richmond County, Marlboro County, Scotland County, and Brunswick County are all impacted by the outage.
If you are in one of these counties and are experiencing an emergency you should call the numbers listed below:
- Brunswick County - 910-253-7490
- Darlington County - You can continue to call 911 if you are an AT&T customer you can call 911 and will be rerouted. If not you can call 843- 398-4920.
- Marlboro County - 843-479-5600
- Richmond County - 910-997-8238
- Robeson County - 910-671-3170
- Scotland County - 910-276-1313
