The Latest: Macron's government may face no-confidence vote

A demonstrator holds a placard reading " Join us" as they stand by toll gates on a motorway at Biarritz southwestern France, Wednesday, Dec.5, 2018. The concessions made by French president Emmanuel Macron's government in a bid to stop the huge and violent anti-government demonstrations seemed on Wednesday to have failed to convince protesters, with trade unions and disgruntled farmers now threatening to join the fray. (AP Photo/Bob Edme) (Bob Edme)