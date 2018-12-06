‘I hate this happened:’ Students, faculty saddened by news of Virginia College’s closing

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – Thursday was a sad day for many students and faculty members at Virginia College after Wednesday’s announcement the college will close its doors.
The president and CEO of the college said the closing is due to the school’s accreditation being suspended.
That suspension affects the school's ability to get money to keep the school running.
One student who attended the Florence campus said she’s sad to see it go.
"I'm gonna miss VC. I loved it, it was great. I loved the instructors and everybody was helpful. I hate this happened,” the student said.
After hearing the news about Virginia College, officials at Centura College said they are willing to offer a helping hand by matching up several programs and offer students a tuition credit.
