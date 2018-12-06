Hurricane benefit concert raised more than $120,000

Hurricane benefit concert raised more than $120,000
By Casey Watson | December 6, 2018 at 11:40 AM EST - Updated December 6 at 11:40 AM

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach officials say that a benefit concert held in November for Hurricane Florence victims in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee raised $128,000.

At a press conference on Thursday, Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune said the concert was a success and she was presently surprised by the amount raised and the generosity of people who came.

Bethune added that $64,000 will be going to the Waccamaw Community Foundation and $64,000 will be going to the American Red Cross Eastern South Carolina Chapter.

WMBF reporter Erin Edwards was at the press conference and spoke with city officials. She will have a full rundown during Thursday night’s news on how and when the money will be distributed.

Copyright 2018 WMBF. All rights reserved.