Hurricane benefit concert raised more than $120,000

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach officials say that a benefit concert held in November for Hurricane Florence victims in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee raised $128,000.
At a press conference on Thursday, Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune said the concert was a success and she was presently surprised by the amount raised and the generosity of people who came.
Bethune added that $64,000 will be going to the Waccamaw Community Foundation and $64,000 will be going to the American Red Cross Eastern South Carolina Chapter.
WMBF reporter Erin Edwards was at the press conference and spoke with city officials. She will have a full rundown during Thursday night’s news on how and when the money will be distributed.
