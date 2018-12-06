Hearing for rapper ‘Kodak Black’ being held Thursday for alleged sexual assault

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - A hearing is being held Thursday for Dieuson Octave, a rapper who goes by the name Kodak Black, according to 12th Circuit Solicitor Ed Clements.
Clements said the conference will occur at 2 p.m. with the hopes of setting a trial date for a 2016 charge of sexual assault.
The rapper is only allowed in South Carolina for court appearances after he was booked into the Florence County Detention Center in November of 2016 and charged with one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, according to Clements.
