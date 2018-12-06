Hania Aguilar’s father denied visa to attend funeral

LUMBERTON, NC (WMBF) - The father of the North Carolina teen that was kidnapped and later found dead has been denied a visa to attend her funeral, according to family attorney Naimeh Salem.
Hania Aguilar, 13, was kidnapped from outside her Lumberton home on November 5. A body found off Wire Grass Road on November 27 is believed to be that of Aguilar. According to the FBI, there is no time frame for when a positive identification will be made.
An online petition was posted to Change.org urging immigration officials to let Aguilar’s father attend her funeral has over 50,000 signatures as of Thursday morning. The petition says her father lives in Guatemala and would need an expedited visa to attend.
A Catholic mass is set for Friday, while Aguilar’s funeral is scheduled for Saturday.
