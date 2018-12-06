FIRST ALERT WEATHER WEEKEND: Heavy western Carolina snow, miserable rain for Grand Strand and Pee Dee

The rain will turn heavy at times Saturday night as temperatures hold steady in the lower 40s at the beach and drop into the upper 30s well inland. Across parts of Scotland and Robeson Counties, temperatures may drop into the middle 30s with a chance of a little sleet or a few wet snowflakes mixing in with the rain through early Sunday morning. Temperatures will be above freezing, and warm, wet ground will prevent any accumulations or travel impacts.