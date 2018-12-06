FIRST ALERT: One may bright day ahead of a weekend washout

As the storm system moves into the region late Saturday and very early Sunday, temperatures well inland may be just cold enough for a brief mix of rain, sleet and wet snowflakes. The most likely location of any wintry mix would be across Dillon, Marlboro, Scotland and Robeson Counties. With relatively warm ground temperatures and air temperatures likely above freezing, accumulations are not expected. By the late morning hours of Sunday, temperatures will warm well into the 30s and 40s changing any wintry mix into steady rain.