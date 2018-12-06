FIRST ALERT: One may bright day ahead of a weekend washout

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A storm system traveling up the coast of the Carolinas will deliver a prolonged stretch of heavy rain and cold temperatures along with a chance of a brief mix of wintry weather well inland this weekend.
Dry weather will accompany chilly temperatures tonight and Friday. However, a storm system will travel across the Deep South from late Friday and Saturday and then up the coast of North and South Carolina Saturday night and Sunday. The system will then very slowly pull away from the Carolinas through Monday and Tuesday of next week. Widespread rain, some heavy, is likely across the area, while the western Carolinas deal with a significant winter storm.
As the storm system moves into the region late Saturday and very early Sunday, temperatures well inland may be just cold enough for a brief mix of rain, sleet and wet snowflakes. The most likely location of any wintry mix would be across Dillon, Marlboro, Scotland and Robeson Counties. With relatively warm ground temperatures and air temperatures likely above freezing, accumulations are not expected. By the late morning hours of Sunday, temperatures will warm well into the 30s and 40s changing any wintry mix into steady rain.
Temperatures will be far too warm for any wintry weather closer to the coast, but the storm system still looks to deliver heavy rain at times. The rain will start late Saturday with the heaviest and steadiest rain from late Saturday night through Sunday. While the rain will taper off late Sunday, off and on light rain, drizzle and damp weather will likely linger all the way through Monday night.
Across the western parts of North and South Carolina, heavy amounts of snow and ice are likely from Saturday night through Monday. Parts of the mountains and foothills may see snowfall totals of a foot or more.
Other areas likely to see a mix of wet snow, sleet and ice include Charlotte, Raleigh, and Greenville-Spartanburg. Those with travel plans into or through the western Carolinas this weekend need to keep up to date on the latest forecasts.
Rainfall totals may reach as high as 2 to 3 inches across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee. Much of the rain will fall with temperatures only in the 40s.
As the storm pulls away from the area late Monday and early Tuesday, colder temperatures on the back side of the system will wrap back into the region. With lingering moisture, there will be another risk of a brief mix of rain, sleet and wet snow across areas well inland. Once again, temperatures will likely be above freezing, and warm, wet ground will prevent any accumulations or travel impacts.
