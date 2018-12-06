FIRST ALERT: Frosty this morning and cold all day

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Cold weather will lead to a frosty start this morning and a chilly finish to the week. A weekend storm system will deliver a cold rain and the risk of a brief wintry mix well inland.
Give yourself extra time to get going this morning. With temperatures in the 20s to low 30s, we have a widespread heavy frost.
This afternoon will remain bright and brisk with afternoon temperatures in the upper 40s to near 50.
Dry weather will accompany chilly temperatures through Friday. However, a storm system will travel across the Deep South Friday and Saturday and then up the coast of North and South Carolina Saturday night and Sunday. The system will then very slowly pull away from the Carolinas by early next week. The result will be a prolonged period of wet weather with heavy snow and ice likely in the western portions of the Carolinas.
As the storm system moves into the region late Saturday and very early Sunday, temperatures well inland may be just cold enough for a brief mix of rain, sleet and wet snowflakes. The most likely location of any wintry mix would be across Darlington, Dillon, Marlboro, Scotland and Robeson Counties. With relatively warm ground temperatures and air temperatures likely above freezing, accumulations are not likely. By the late morning hours of Sunday, temperatures will warm well into the 30s and 40s changing any wintry mix into steady rain. As the low exits the area and cold air gets wrapped around, Scotland and Robeson counties have one more shot at getting a few flakes to mix in with rain Monday night, but this too will be a zero impact event.
