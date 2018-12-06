FIRST ALERT: Frosty this morning and cold all day

As the storm system moves into the region late Saturday and very early Sunday, temperatures well inland may be just cold enough for a brief mix of rain, sleet and wet snowflakes. The most likely location of any wintry mix would be across Darlington, Dillon, Marlboro, Scotland and Robeson Counties. With relatively warm ground temperatures and air temperatures likely above freezing, accumulations are not likely. By the late morning hours of Sunday, temperatures will warm well into the 30s and 40s changing any wintry mix into steady rain. As the low exits the area and cold air gets wrapped around, Scotland and Robeson counties have one more shot at getting a few flakes to mix in with rain Monday night, but this too will be a zero impact event.