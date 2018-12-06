Curry, McGirt among 9 picked for boxing Hall of Fame

DeMarco was born Leonardo Liotta in Boston in 1932 and began boxing at age 12, turning pro in 1948 and borrowing his ring name from a friend because he wasn't the legal fighting age of 18. He upset Johnny Saxton with a 14th-round knockout at Boston Garden to become welterweight champion, then lost the title to Hall of Famer Carmen Basilio in a 12th-round knockout. Basilio also stopped him again in the 12th round of their rematch. DeMarco retired in 1962 with a pro record of 58-12-1 with 33 KOs.