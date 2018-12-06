Christmas luncheon held for Horry County special needs adults and children

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A local church helped spread some cheer by hosting a Christmas luncheon for special needs children and adults in Horry County.
The event was held at the Salem United Methodist Church on Highway 90. Nearly 2,000 people attended and more than a dozen people volunteered to help serve the food.
Church leaders say this is something they’ve done for 26 years and it continues to grow.
“So we started this off in the small building over there when we had about 60 kids and then we built our life center and today 26 years later we’re serving between 450 and 500 people," Carolyn Lewis, coordinator of the Special Needs Luncheon.
Salem United Methodist Church leaders say the lunch also reminds us of the real reason for the season.
