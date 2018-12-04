Woman shoots, kills escaped inmate who kicked in her door, sheriff says

PICKENS COUNTY, SC (WYFF) - A woman shot and killed an escaped inmate when he kicked in her back door and she found him outside her bedroom door, according to Pickens County Sheriff Rick Clark.
Clark said two inmates, Bruce Webb McLaughlin Jr., 30, and Timothy Cleveland Dill, 32, assaulted two detention officers, a man and a woman, around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, overtook the detention area and then escaped the Pickens County Prison.
Clark said it was a planned escaped that may have been in the making for days or even weeks. Arrest warrants say McLaughlin and Dill assaulted the prison officers, took the keys from them and locked them in secure area. The inmates then escaped the facility and climbed over the fence, the warrants say.
He said Dill was located and taken into custody just before 3 a.m. on Concord Church Road.
Dill has two prior convictions for simple larceny, one conviction of second-degree burglary and one violation of probation conviction, according to Clark.
Clark said Dill was currently incarcerated for a charge of criminal sexual conduct with a minor.
Clark said the woman whose home was broken into called 911 just after 3 a.m. and said she had shot a man who kicked in her back door.
The woman was home alone and said the man was outside her bedroom door when she shot him once in the head, according to Clark.
Clark said McLaughlin, who was wearing in an orange jumpsuit, was armed with a metal knife at the time.
McLaughlin was flown to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
He was serving time for first-degree burglary and grand larceny.
McLaughlin had a long criminal history of mostly petty crimes, although he was convicted of assaulting an officer in 2007.
Clark said other inmates in the prison gave aid to the injured detention officers.
The homeowner who shot the inmate was not injured, Clark said.
He said the woman has a concealed weapons permit, which saved her life.
Clark spoke passionately what he says is a need for people, especially woman, to get a concealed weapons permit.
“This is the shining example of what this lady did. She took the time to get her CWP and set herself up to be able to protect herself and not be harmed, killed or raped or whatever,” Clark said. “She came out on the good on this end and the bad guy didn’t.”
