Report: Masked man robs Ross store on Seaboard Street

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Police are investigating after a masked man allegedly robbed the Ross Dress for Less store on Seaboard Street Tuesday night.
Officers responded to the incident just after 11:00 p.m. after receiving a report of a strong-arm robbery, according to a Myrtle Beach Police Department incident report. The victim stated she was taking money from each register to put into the safe when the suspect, who was reportedly wearing a mask and hoodie, ran in and tried taking money out of her hands.
A loss prevention officer stepped in to assist the victim. The suspect was able to escape with one green money bag, according to police. The report does not the specify how much money was inside the money bag.
Police say the incident was captured on surveillance footage. According to the report, the suspect fled the scene in a dark red SUV. Police describe the suspect as a black male about 25 to 35 years old, between 5 feet 5 and 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing approximately 180 pounds.
If you have any information on this incident, contact Myrtle Beach police at 843-918-1382.
