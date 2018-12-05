Police warn about shoplifting, car break-ins during the holidays

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach and Horry County police say car break-ins and shoplifting are on the rise this holiday season. Over the last six months, November saw the greatest number of calls for incidents at Coastal Grand Mall, with 128 calls for service from November 1-26. Myrtle Beach Police say as the number of calls for service increase, so do their patrols.
"During the holiday season we do see an uptick in shoplifting and the stats support that, especially in the area of Coastal Grand Mall,” said Corporal Thomas Vest with the Myrtle Beach Police Department. “Because there are so many stores there we do send additional resources to help in that area."
Horry County Police also patrol shopping areas more frequently during the holiday season, as calls for service usually increase in those areas. Police aren’t just patrolling for shoplifters, but also car break-ins.
"During the holiday season, we tend to see more property crime. That would be things like Burglaries and B and E Auto,” said Horry County Police Spokesperson Mikayla Moskov.
Moskov and Vest warn not to keep your valuables in plain site when out shopping.
"If you’re doing a lot of shopping, you’re going to several different stores, try not to store valuables or items in your car that people can see,” said Vest. “Don’t make it easy for people to go into your car or see your items.” "Lock your doors at home and lock your doors in your car. You don’t want someone getting in and there are people that will go around and check to make sure that you’ve done that,” said Moskov.
