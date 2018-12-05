Police looking for person of interest in 1980 murder of Myrtle Beach woman

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Nearly four decades after a woman’s body was found in Conway, the Horry County Police Department says they may have a lead on who killed her.
According to HCPD, Joann Colby was reported missing on September 15, 1980, by her son Roy Colby.
Colby lived in Myrtle Beach and her body was found in a truck in the Conway area, HCPD said she had been stabbed to death.
More than 38 years later, HCPD is seeking the public’s help to identify and locate a person of interest pertaining to the 1980 homicide.
The person of interest, in this case, used the aliases of Vincent Giordano, Anthony (Tony) Giordano, and Joseph McArthur. The individual was also known to be an associate of Sue Collie.
According to HCPD, Collie was previously charged with accessory to murder in this case, but those charges were later dismissed. Collie has since died, but police believe she may have been an accomplice to the man in this photo.
The composite sketch provided is believed to be a likeness of Mr. Giordano in the ‘80s.
Anyone with information about this person is asked to contact HCPD by calling 843-915-TIPS (8477) or emailing crimetips@horrycounty.org.
