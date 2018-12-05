Myrtle Beach man jailed for allegedly sexually assaulting 9-year-old child

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A Myrtle Beach man remained in jail Wednesday following his arrest for allegedly sexually assaulting a 9-year-old girl.
Online records from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center state 57-year-old Jeffrey Darrin Ward was charged Nov. 30 with first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor under the age of 11. Bail has not been set.
According to an arrest warrant, Myrtle Beach police officers began investigating on Oct. 24 after the now 10-year-old female alleged that she had been sexually assaulted back in May while living at the Oasis Motel in Myrtle Beach.
The suspect allegedly sexually assaulted the girl while in the motel room, the warrant stated.
“Afterwards he told her that if she told anyone and (they) found him he would go to jail for the rest of his life,” according to the arrest warrant.
