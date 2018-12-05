Myrtle Beach Golf Academy of America closing its doors

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Golf Academy of America has announced it will close its doors in Myrtle Beach in the very near future.
Chase Collins, a student at the academy, contacted WMBF News Wednesday and said that around noon he received an email that the school would be closing.
Collins said that he contacted administration at the school and said that the closure would happen on December 14.
We have reached out to the Golf Academy of America in Myrtle Beach and have not heard back at this time.
The academy was founded in 1998 and was previously called the Golf Academy of the Carolinas.
