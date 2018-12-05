Myrtle Beach could offer property owners a formal way to request traffic safety improvements

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Homeowners in Myrtle Beach may soon be able to petition officials for traffic improvements if the city council approves a proposal next year.
"This is a process by where we can get some agreement from the neighborhood before we invest the time and money,” said city spokesperson Mark Kruea.
Myrtle Beach City Council got a preliminary look at the proposal during the fall planning retreat. The process outlined by the city said a homeowner can initiate a request for improvements by writing a letter to the city manager.
After the public works department determines the area in question to be eligible for the improvements, the neighborhood will have to submit a petition with signatures of at least 75 percent of property owners on the street.
"There are some technical requirements when you’re talking about speed control devices, traffic control devices, traffic calming devices, sidewalk placement, so we’ll have to make sure we’re following those regulations we’re required to follow,” said Kruea.
If approved, homeowners will be able to submit requests for things like speed bumps, sidewalks, and even stormwater maintenance through this process.
"Council looked at it and, I think, felt good about it but we need formal approval from city council before we take it out to the neighborhoods and say, ‘Yes, this is the process you will follow if you want to request sidewalks or other ideas we talked about,’” Kruea said.
WMBF News reached out to Horry County to find out what its protocol is for traffic improvement requests. If residents have a traffic safety concern, county officials encourage them to reach out to the police department’s non-emergency line and the county will handle those requests on a case-by-case basis.
