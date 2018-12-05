Myrtle Beach chosen as one of ‘America’s 100 Best Places to Retire’

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The sixth edition of “America’s 100 Best Places to Retire” lists Myrtle Beach as one of the top destinations for adults to spend their golden years.
According to a post on the city of Myrtle Beach’s Facebook page, the book, edited and published by the experts at “Where to Retire,” represents 35 states and features six South Carolina cities.
Those cities, in addition to Myrtle Beach, are: Aiken, Beaufort, Charleston, Greenville and Hilton Head Island.
Each selected city falls into one of 10 categories that focus on their defining features, such as beaches, mountains, low costs, four seasons and appealing downtowns.
“This book allows readers to tap into the wisdom of hundreds of relocated retirees, including those who moved to Myrtle Beach, one of our 10 best beach towns,” said ‘Where to Retire’ editor Annette Fuller.
