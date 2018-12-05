Crash causes more than 11,000 people to lose power in North Myrtle Beach area

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A crash caused more than 11,000 people to lose power in the North Myrtle Beach area, according to North Myrtle Beach Fire Chief Garry Spain.
Spain said a vehicle hit a power pole on Little River Neck Road around 8 p.m. causing the power pole to split in half.
WMBF viewers began to call and report a power outage around this time in the Little River, Cherry Grove, and North Myrtle Beach area.
Lights around the Grand Strand also flickered during this time, including throughout the city of Myrtle Beach.
North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety posted on Facebook asking drivers to avoid Hill Street and James Island Avenue due to an accident around 8:20 p.m. It has been confirmed that this was the accident that caused the outage.
Copyright 2018 WMBF. All rights reserved.