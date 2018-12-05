Man remains in jail following arrest for alleged human trafficking in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A man remains in jail following his arrest this week for alleged human trafficking in Myrtle Beach.
Online records from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center states 31-year-old Jesse David Parks Jr., was charged Monday with first-degree assault and battery, trafficking in persons and kidnapping.
As of 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, he was still incarcerated under a $115,000 bond.
According to arrest warrants, the Myrtle Beach Police Department began an investigation on Sunday into a kidnapping and assualt case.
Officers went to The Suburban Lodge, located at 730 Frontage Road in Myrtle Beach. A woman was found inside room 303 with a swollen, bruised left eye, the warrants state.
The victim told police she was forced to perform sex acts for money several times a day for a week, under the direction of the suspect, according to the arrest warrants.
“The victim stated that she feared for her life and that she could not leave the room at any time and that if she tried to leave the defendant would harm her and that the defendant knew where to find her if she escaped,” the warrants state.
According to the victim, the suspect slapped her across the face, which caused the swelling and bruising.
