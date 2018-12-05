Darlington County investigators looking into burglary at home of man who was found dead

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The home a man who was found dead in a wrecked car on Monday has been burglarized, according to Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.
DCSO Lieutenant Robby Kilgo said that the burglary happened at the man’s home on Jackson Street outside of Hartsville, about 12 miles from where the his body was found in the Centerville Community.
Kilgo said that investigators are looking at different angles and talking to witnesses, but they do believe that the burglary will play a part in the homicide investigation.
The identity of the person has not been released. An autopsy has been scheduled to determine the cause of death.
This incident is under investigations by the Darlington County Coroner’s Office, South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and DCSO.
Copyright 2018 WMBF. All rights reserved.