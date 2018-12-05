Aynor High School auditorium evacuated due to potential hazmat situation

AYNOR, SC (WMBF) - Horry County Fire Rescue is looking into a potential hazmat situation that caused the Aynor High School’s auditorium to be evacuated Tuesday evening.
Lisa Bourcier, with Horry County Schools, said around 7 p.m. the Aynor Middle School was holding their choral production at Aynor High School.
She said someone sprayed what is believed to be pepper spray. HCFR and Aynor Police responded and are testing the air to ensure that there is nothing to worry about.
Copyright 2018 WMBF. All rights reserved.