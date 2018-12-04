‘We saw the relief on some peoples face and we thought this is it;’ Local school gives back during the holidays

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Folders, backpacks, and clothes, are all boxed up and ready to be taken home by families when Myrtle Beach Elementary School opens its doors for its community store event Tuesday.
Principal Michelle Greene-Graham said the school held an event like this right after Hurricane Florence, but families of students are still feeling the effects even months after the storm.
Greene-Graham said the city closed down during the hurricane and so did many of the places of work for the families who have students at the school.
"Many of them didn't receive a paycheck,” she said.
After the first event, Greene-Graham said the staff at the school wanted to continue the help they were giving to the community.
"At that community store parents were able to get detergent, they were able to get chicken nuggets, food items, non-perishables, spaghetti,” she said.
Greene-Graham said the effects of the hurricane are still being felt and each area affected was effected in a different way.
"They're still trying to rebound from that. We also have had a lot of relatives that have moved from areas such as Socastee and Conway.. to move in with relatives over here."
The items being given out in the community store were collected through donations from others both inside and outside the Myrtle Beach community. "We have a staff member who her church in Pennsylvania heard about what we were doing here and sent us a check for $500,” she said, “Just last week we got another check for $750 from the Grand Strand Law Enforcement."
Tuesday families of students at Myrtle Beach elementary can go to the school to pick up a box with different helpful items in it.
"We saw the need and we saw the relief on some peoples face and we thought this is it, we have to continue it,” she said.
