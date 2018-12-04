Student Spotlight: Senior uses eye for photography to promote school

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - West Florence High School’s principal credits senior Abbie Skeen for her for the school’s social media presence and promotion, all thanks to her eye for photography.
Skeen can be found at every single sporting event at West Florence High, showcasing student athletes.
“I am the editor of the West Florence Excalibur yearbook this year and I’m also a freelancing intern at the Florence Morning News," said Skeen.
That’s not all; Skeen is also a videographer. She made a promo video highlighting the West Florence football team and their brand new helmets. The team’s reaction after seeing that video said it all as they started yelling and clapping for joy.
“Everyone just likes seeing themselves, and it’s really cool to be featured and cool to see yourself in the paper or on Twitter and just getting recognition for what they do," Skeen said.
She uses her tech savvy skills for positivity, too.
"I also do the West social media stuff, but it doesn’t seem like work; it just seems like a hobby, so it doesn’t bother me when I am doing it all. I love being busy.” Skeen said. “We do have a lot of publicity with it being one of the biggest high schools in the area and so having that positive publicity is really necessary for our school and getting our sports in and we want everyone to know West is the best.”
Abbie took a winning photo that was the runner-up in the South Carolina Scholastic Press Association Instagram contest for the number of likes it had.
“Just to see how much the coaches love the players and we stormed the field here after the game, i’ts such a cool environment to be in and everyone is so happy to be with their team," Skeen said as she scrolled through her photographs on her laptop.
Skeen said pictures can capture what the high school spirit is all about.
“It’s really cool because I can submit my profile to colleges and with the more work I do, the better it looks and it will help with jobs.”
As for college plans, Skeen plans on attending the University of North Carolina Wilmington next year for film studies and minor in environmental studies focusing on conservation.
Copyright 2018 WMBF. All rights reserved.