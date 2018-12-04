Possible theft in Horry County IT Department

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBFS) - Horry County says it may be a victim of theft
According to a statement from Horry County Public Information Officer Kelly Moore the County was made aware of a possible theft in its IT Department.
Moore says the matter was referred to authorities and the county will not offer further comment at this time.
WMBF News asked Kelly Moore and Horry County Police Public Information Officer Mikayla Moskov about when this possible theft may have occurred and we any police report the county may have on the matter, however Moskov simply replied, “We can offer no further comment or information at this time.“
WMBF News will update this developing story as more information becomes available.
