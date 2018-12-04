Police: Teen charged with firing into homes in Conway area

HORRY COUNTY (WMBF) - A 16-year-old boy is facing charges after police said shots were fired into a child’s bedroom and the teen’s ankle monitor from the Department of Juvenile Justice helped place him at the scene.
According to an incident report from the Horry County Police Department, officers responded to the 3000 block of Beverly Richard Street in the Conway area to a report of shots fired toward Highway 65.
Upon arrival, officers say they found two homes with bullet holes passing through one house and into the other.
Two of the people inside one of the homes said they heard gunfire and got on the ground to avoid being shot, but they told officers they did not see who was shooting.
Police said the bullet went through the bedroom of the victims’ children. The report states the bullet passed through the upper portion of the child’s room and into the television screen on top of a dresser.
A third victim said she knew who was shooting, but she didn’t see the incident.
According to the police report, another witness said he could positively identify the suspect because he has had multiple conversations in the past with the teen.
The witness said he “got a very good look” at the suspect before the witness grabbed his 2-year-old daughter and pinned her to the ground as shots were fired.
Police were able to find the address of the suspect based on the description by the witness and victims.
The report states police went to Oak Tree Lane, where the suspect waived his Miranda Rights and spoke with officers.
After questioning the suspect, the officer said he remembered the teen from a prior encounter and recalled he had an ankle monitor.
The officers reportedly contacted the Department of Juvenile Justice to obtain the location of the suspect around the time of the shooting.
According to the DJJ, the teen was at the scene one minute before the shooting and the monitor then sent a signal for tampering.
The ankle monitor did not show the suspect’s location during the incident, the report stated.
The suspect’s mother told officers the ankle monitor has issues, but the DJJ said it was working perfectly until just before the shooting.
After taking then teen into custody, police said the suspect told officers he’s willing to cooperate with the investigation, claiming it was someone else who fired the weapon.
According to the report, the teen also claimed the alleged shooter shot at a third person, who would confirm the allegation.
Horry County police said the investigation is ongoing.
