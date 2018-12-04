Report: Man attempts to rob woman while armed at Carolina Forest ATM

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Police continue to investigate after a man reportedly pointed something that was in the shape of a gun and run toward a woman parked who was parked at a Carolina Forest ATM.
According to a report from the Horry County Police Department, officers met with the victim at the Bojangles’ location on Renee Drive around 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
The woman said the attempted armed robbery happened at the Carolina Trust freestanding ATM, located at 269 Carolina Forest Blvd.
According to the report, the victim saw a dark Sedan across the parking lot. The vehicle pulled quickly toward her and a man between 30 and 40 years old pointed something toward her that was under his sleeve and in the shape of a gun, police said.
“She said she saw him in a dark colored Sedan, unsure what make or model, then run quickly towards her but ran away after she recognized him,” the report stated.
The suspect is described as a white male standing 5-foot-9 and weighing around 170 pounds. He reportedly had a goatee, light blue eyes and a pointy nose, and was wearing a dark hoodie and jeans, according to police.
