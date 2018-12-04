Police: Man arrested on sex trafficking charges in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A man is behind bars for what Myrtle Beach Police detective said is a human trafficking arrest.
According to online records, 31-year-old Jesse Parks was arrested Monday at an address on Frontage Road East matching the address of the Suburban Extended Stay.
J. Reubon Long Detention Center has his charges listed as assault and battery first degree, trafficking in person, and kidnapping on Monday according to the J. Reuben Long website.
Parks had a hearing on Monday and his bond set at $115,000. $15,000 for assault and battery first degree, 50,000 for trafficking in person, and $50,000 for kidnapping.
